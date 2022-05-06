Manufacturers' reps are often burdened with immense responsibility yet rarely get the credit they deserve. That changes right here, right now.

These individuals wear many hats. They’re expected to keep the engineering community current by sharing the latest equipment technology, costs, and delivery times; offer construction assistance for HVAC projects; and more through shop drawing submittals, equipment startup, operation, and maintenance (O&M) manuals, training sessions, equipment warranties, etc.

Throughout the design process, engineers often rely on manufacturers' reps for guidance pertaining to specific equipment types and performance.

Engineered Systems is proud to provide a podium for these crucially important companies through its inaugural Ambassadors of Efficiency contest.

Five manufacturers’ reps were chosen to represent five regions across the U.S. (Northeast, Northwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest).

“Our goal was to recognize reps with outstanding business plans — those who are not only good at moving equipment but also excel at providing training, maintaining strong relationships, and ensuring the supply chain pipeline remains stronger than steel,” said Sarah Harding, publisher, Engineered Systems. “Through industry nominations, we feel we were able to create a roster of manufacturers’ reps. that is truly second to none.”

It’s my honor to unveil our inaugural Ambassadors of Efficiency contest winners, celebrating 25 of the best HVACR manufacturers’ reps. across the nation.