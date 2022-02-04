Engineering is a male-dominated industry, but that is changing. For the fourth consecutive year, the staff at Engineered Systems is proud to showcase the women of engineering through our 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest.

This year’s class of winners includes women representing every level of the industry, from entry-level novices to engineers in training to those running their own firms and everything in between. After countless hours of deliberation, our staff chose 20 deserving women to honor.

“Every year, I continue to be blown away by the outstanding achievements of the women who are showcased in this contest, and this year is no exception,” said Mike Murphy, publisher, Engineered Systems. “The engineering industry is changing, and the individuals featured within this issue of Engineered Systems are leading the way. Congratulations to all of our winners and to the industry as a whole that benefits from their continued success.”

Without further ado, we present the winners of our 2022 Top 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest.

Kelley Bieghler

Kelley Bieghler

Managing Partner, KBSO Consulting

Marites D. Calad

Vice President/Branch Manager, Norman S. Wright – Pacific

Kate Dennis

Kate Dennis

Mechanical Designer, IMEG Corp.

Pam Duffy

Founder/Owner of Spark One Solutions, Co-Founder/Owner of Powerhouse Consulting Group

Lyn Gomes

Lyn Gomes

Senior Commissioning/MEP Coordinator, DPR Construction

Robin Graves

Mechanical Department Facilitator, Affiliated Engineers Inc.

April Guymon

April Guymon

Director of Monitoring-Based Commissioning, ETC Group

Jen Hafington

Mechanical Engineer, Jacobs

Tami Haglund

Tami Haglund

Mechanical Engineer, Alvine Engineering

Tracey Jumper

Corporate Director of Commissioning, EMCOR Services Mesa Energy

Katrina Kelly-Pitou

Katrina Kelly-Pitou

Systems Strategist, SmithGroup

Mary Anne Kirgan

Owner/President of Systems 4 Inc.

Stefanie Kopchick

Stefanie Kopchick

Global Market Manager, Opteon Stationary Refrigerants

Kimberly Llewellyn

Emerging Markets, Senior Product Manager, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

Barbara H. McCrary

Barbara H. McCrary

President, HHB Engineers P.C.

Carrie Anne Monplaisir

Mechanical Engineer, Clark Nexsen

Kajal Prasad

Kajal Prasad

Team Lead - Controls and Electrical, Applied DX RTU Product Development, Johnson Controls

Dascha Whitmore

Process Safety Management (PSM) Specialist, Stellar