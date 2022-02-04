Engineering is a male-dominated industry, but that is changing. For the fourth consecutive year, the staff at Engineered Systems is proud to showcase the women of engineering through our 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest.
This year’s class of winners includes women representing every level of the industry, from entry-level novices to engineers in training to those running their own firms and everything in between. After countless hours of deliberation, our staff chose 20 deserving women to honor.
“Every year, I continue to be blown away by the outstanding achievements of the women who are showcased in this contest, and this year is no exception,” said Mike Murphy, publisher, Engineered Systems. “The engineering industry is changing, and the individuals featured within this issue of Engineered Systems are leading the way. Congratulations to all of our winners and to the industry as a whole that benefits from their continued success.”
Without further ado, we present the winners of our 2022 Top 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest.
Kelley Bieghler
Managing Partner, KBSO Consulting
Marites D. Calad
Vice President/Branch Manager, Norman S. Wright – Pacific
Kate Dennis
Mechanical Designer, IMEG Corp.
Pam Duffy
Founder/Owner of Spark One Solutions, Co-Founder/Owner of Powerhouse Consulting Group
Lyn Gomes
Senior Commissioning/MEP Coordinator, DPR Construction
Robin Graves
Mechanical Department Facilitator, Affiliated Engineers Inc.
April Guymon
Director of Monitoring-Based Commissioning, ETC Group
Jen Hafington
Mechanical Engineer, Jacobs
Tami Haglund
Mechanical Engineer, Alvine Engineering
Tracey Jumper
Corporate Director of Commissioning, EMCOR Services Mesa Energy
Katrina Kelly-Pitou
Systems Strategist, SmithGroup
Mary Anne Kirgan
Owner/President of Systems 4 Inc.
Stefanie Kopchick
Global Market Manager, Opteon Stationary Refrigerants
Kimberly Llewellyn
Emerging Markets, Senior Product Manager, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US
Barbara H. McCrary
President, HHB Engineers P.C.
Carrie Anne Monplaisir
Mechanical Engineer, Clark Nexsen
Kajal Prasad
Team Lead - Controls and Electrical, Applied DX RTU Product Development, Johnson Controls
Dascha Whitmore
Process Safety Management (PSM) Specialist, Stellar