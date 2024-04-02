The Future of Heating Equipment is Electric

Today’s heat pump technologies provide a variety of ways to help building owners comply with regulations around decarbonization and meet their ESG goals. While some building operations may allow for total electrification of heat in a single upgrade or new construction, others may require a phased or hybrid approach.

The flexibility of heat pump systems enables building owners to craft a solution based on their budget, needs and goals. Each building that achieves electrification of heat helps society as a whole take positive steps to address climate challenges.

Learn more about today’s heat pump technologies in this technical deep dive.