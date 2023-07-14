Most associations have a few key historical milestones that change the course of their organizations and industries. In April 2022, ABMA successfully launched BOILER 2022, ABMA’s Boiler Technology Conference and Expo, greatly enhancing the value of our membership and taking the first big step in directly engaging the boiler supply chain. Just one year later, ABMA has taken another leap forward with the creation of a membership category for manufacturer representatives.

Manufacturer representatives are critical to success within the boiler supply chain. In many cases, they are the direct contact with the end users of our products through sales and service. They’re also on the front line to witness trends, boiler room challenges, and end-user demands for boiler products.

Since our announcement in April, ABMA has seen a significant response from the manufacturer representative community, and we have already exceeded expectations for new members for this new category within the first year.

To qualify, a company must have a substantial part of its business representing boiler industry manufacturers in addition to a direct business relationship with at least one ABMA manufacturer member.

To ensure value and alignment, ABMA created a Manufacturer Representative Task Force with a select group of representatives that attended our 2023 Annual Meeting in January and assisted with the scope of membership and benefits.

Features of membership include:

Direct engagement with manufacturers to enhance relationships;

Attendance at select ABMA events at discounted member pricing;

Obtain insights and trends from the boiler industry and its manufacturers; and

Ability to share experiences and help address challenges.

In addition, ABMA is also creating a representative council for peer connections, sharing best practices and challenges, and learning from trends in other regions.

We are also excited to have all our new manufacturer representatives at BOILER 2024, which will take place May 1-3 at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado. This event is the only event focused exclusively on the boiler supply chain and promises to be bigger and better with more cohesive meeting space, boiler room tours, larger exhibit space, educational sessions, end-user presentations, an enhanced student program, and much more. Registration for BOILER 2024 will open this fall. Visit www.boiler2024.com for updates.

For more details on membership, please visit the ABMA website at www.abma.com and click on Join ABMA under the Membership tab. You can also contact Tyler Vollmer, membership engagement manager, at tyler@abma.com.