When I tell people I am the CEO of the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA), many are surprised boilers are still relevant and assume technology has not changed much over the last several decades.

Boilers are as relevant today as they were more than 100 years ago. The technology continues to advance, and we expect this technology to be a critical component of how we transition to cleaner energy solutions.

To achieve this, those of us within the boiler industry must increase its awareness and provide an understanding of our technologies and products.

Over the last six months, ABMA leaders have been discussing how the organization can ensure the boiler industry’s future is prosperous, and much of the solution centers on being better about telling our story with focused outreach beyond our manufacturers.

If we don’t tell our story, others will tell it for us.

Boiler end users need to understand they are partners in solving their energy and environmental challenges. Many companies have realized their environmental footprints can have an impact on customers’ buying and investment decisions as well as their reputations in the marketplace. Industries, like the boiler sector, need to be aware of this trend so they can bring solutions to customers, and ABMA needs to assist member companies with messaging and framework to address these challenges.

Figure 1. Technology within the boiler industry continues to advance, and we expect this technology to be a critical component of how we transition to cleaner energy solutions.

The 2023 ABMA Annual Meeting will feature a presentation from Jason Garner, P.E., president of Clear Process Engineering, on the Realities of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and its impact on the boiler industry. While nobody knows the future of ESG, the focus on how a company does business is growing and will certainly impact future buying decisions.

In the coming months, ABMA will be exploring the most effective ways to better tell our industry’s story and how to broadcast our message beyond manufacturers. Perceptions will not occur overnight, but a consistent effort will pay dividends over time.

ABMA is excited to partner with its members to share the story of the boiler industry and prepare our companies for today’s challenges and what lies ahead. I wish you a successful and prosperous New Year.