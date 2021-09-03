HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At a grand opening/ribbon-cutting event, Superior Boiler showcased “Plant 3,” its third and newest Hutchinson manufacturing facility. The 75,000-square-foot building was renovated to house Superior’s watertube division, which the company relocated from Richmond, Virginia. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, other state and local dignitaries, boiler industry partners, and all Superior employees attended the grand opening.

A state-of-the-art facility, Plant 3 contains several newer-generation cranes, high ceilings, a paint booth with a new collection and filtration system, and, for colder months, floors with radiant heating powered by a Superior hot water boiler. The first watertube boilers manufactured at Plant 3 will be completed by the end of September. The facility is located on 18 acres, allowing for further expansion as needed.

“By relocating our watertube manufacturing to Hutchinson, more customers will benefit from our great central U.S. location, which streamlines shipping anywhere in North America and also offers nearby rail access to move products requiring ocean shipping,” said Doug Wright, CEO, Superior Boiler. “Plant 3 positions us for future growth and allows us to leverage equipment and personnel from current operations to maximize efficiency and provide better overall collaboration across our expertise and our teams.”

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting was punctuated by an introduction of Superior’s newest boiler model, the Cheyenne. The hot water condensing boiler is designed for applications in large hospitals, schools, universities, and office buildings, among others.

The event also kicked off the company’s annual Superior Boiler Shootout golf outing. The tournament benefits the Hutchinson Community College Presidential Leadership Scholarship Program and the American Boiler Manufacturers Association’s (ABMA’s) Randy Rawson Scholarship Program. Funds raised through local business partners, key industry suppliers, and Superior’s authorized sales representatives are evenly divided between the two scholarship programs. For more information, visit www.superiorboiler.com.