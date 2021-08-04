FREMONT, Calif. — Nationwide Boiler Inc., a rental boiler supplier has announced a new sales, storage, and maintenance facility in Alvin, Texas. The company is now leasing a portion of the facility owned by its partner NBW Inc., which will be staffed with Nationwide Boiler employees under the same procedures and integrity maintained in their existing facilities in California and Washington. Rental boilers, feedwater systems, SCRs, and auxiliary equipment that support the Texas Gulf Coast will be returned to the new Nationwide Boiler Texas facility for turnaround maintenance and capital improvements.

“It’s the realization of a long-term goal to have a facility in such an important region,” said Sean McMenamin, vice president of operations, Nationwide Boiler. “This allows us to better support our customers with Nationwide employees providing quality and timely service. Facility preparations have already begun, and we now have boiler equipment at the site.”

Nationwide Boiler has engineering and sales teams along with equipment stored and maintained in its Washougal, Washington, facility and its headquarters in Fremont, California. In addition, the company will continue to coordinate and work with its partner companies to maintain equipment in its other storage and maintenance locations across North America. This currently includes ADCO companies in Bessemer, Alabama; NBW Inc. in Cleveland; Rasmussen Mechanical in Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Delval Equipment Company in Washington and Lebanon, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.