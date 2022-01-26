APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — In late November 2021, Uponor North America reached a staffing milestone at its Hutchinson, Minnesota, production facility. Uponor hired its 100th employee since 2018, when the company opened operations in McLeod County. Uponor has been rapidly expanding its footprint in Hutchinson despite some challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Uponor aims to hire even more employees as it expands its operations throughout 2022 and beyond.

As an ongoing show of commitment to the Hutchinson community and in recognition of this employment achievement, Uponor will provide a $20,000 donation to Hutchinson TigerPath Academies, an educational program at Hutchinson High School that merges traditional instruction with hands-on learning, rooted in real-world workforce opportunities.

This donation will help fund key initiatives aimed at helping students in Hutchinson attain meaningful experience needed to embark on their careers, all while helping to identify pathways for success in school or the workforce.

“Supporting the future of programs like the Hutchinson TigerPath Academies ensures local students are prepared for whatever their career paths may bring,” said Jen Hauschildt, vice president of human resources, Uponor North America. “This donation is an investment in students who work hard, love their community, and are determined to make this region stronger and more sustainable for years to come.”

