Saniflo’s Sanicom 2 drain pump was selected as the 2021 Commercial Comfort Product of the Year in the Pumps and Flow Controls category.

The Sanicom 2 powerful drain duplex pump is a successor to the Sanicom 1 simplex drain pump. Ideal for commercial uses, due to the pump’s two 2-horsepower (hp) motors, it can move up to 140 gallons of fluid per minute with both pumps automatically activating simultaneously when the incoming flow rate exceeds that of a single pump. Like the Sanicom 1, the new duplex model can handle fluids up to 194°F, making it ideal for industrial-scale dishwashers, commercial washing machines, hydroponic crop growing, and any other commercial and industrial applications requiring wastewater evacuation.

The Sanicom 2 comes equipped with two 220-V motors for handling multiple commercial fixtures that must process large volumes of high-temperature water, grease, or chemicals.

With hp ratings higher than other Saniflo systems, the Sanicom 2 discharges gray water through 1.5-inch pipe 32 feet vertically, 390 feet horizontally, or a combination of both. (A vertical run of 3 feet is equal to a horizontal run of 30 feet.) The pump comes equipped with built-in check valves on the discharge of each motor.

“As an above-the-floor plumbing solution capable of quickly handling large quantities of extremely hot waste water, grease, and chemicals, the Sanicom 2 is unlike any other commercial drain pump on today’s market,” said Jose Pachas, U.S. technical manager, Saniflo. “Installers, engineers, and facility managers will find it a highly reliable product for keeping their systems fully operational.”

The original Sanicom 1 was unveiled in 2017. The new Sanicom 2 is an outgrowth of that original launch and is based on the evolving needs on the marketplace. The Sanicom 1 has been available in Europe for about 16 years and Sanicom 2 for more than five years.

“We took into account information from consulting and specifying engineers/architects to see what factors they evaluate, such as the pump performance, when specifying this type of product,” Pachas said. “It was also based on input from installers and service personnel who value easier maintenance routines in the field.”

A fail-proof sensing mechanism system detects the water level inside the Sanicom 2. This system consists of three pressure switches, each installed in its own internal dip tube. With three different switches, it is nearly impossible for the unit to fail to activate with incoming fluids.

The Sanicom 2 enclosure offers a 2-inch inlet on either side in compliance with major plumbing codes in the U.S. and Canada, positioned close to the floor to speed up installation by reducing the height at which floor-level plumbing fixtures must sit to achieve proper drainage.

Its enclosure is made of rugged high-density polyethylene (HDPE) that is engineered to resist corrosion from hot grease and harsh chemicals likely to be found in heavy-duty commercial applications.

It has been designed to keep maintenance to a minimum. If servicing is needed, the two motors, electrical components, pressure-level switches, and dip tubes are all readily accessible and easily removed.

The Judges’ Perspective

One judge was impressed with the unit’s established reputation.

“This product has been around for several years in Europe, and it’ll certainly find its niche in America,” he said.

Another judge said the unit’s dedication to safety helped push the Sanicom 2 to the top of the leaderboard.

“No one wants to deal with a flood, thus the water-detecting, fail-proof sensing mechanism, and its three pressure switches, provide designers, and, ultimately, their clients with peace of mind,” he said.

