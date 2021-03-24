EDISON, NJ (MARCH 3, 2021) — Saniflo USA, a division of Group SFA, a global manufacturer of above-the-floor macerating and grinding toilets and drain pumps, is offering a more powerful companion to its popular Sanicom simplex drain pump: the Sanicom 2, equipped with two, 2-horsepower, 220-volt motors for handling multiple commercial fixtures that must process large volumes of high-temperature water, grease or chemicals.

The Sanicom 2 duplex drain pump can move up to 140 gallons of fluid per minute, with both pumps automatically activating simultaneously when the incoming flow rate exceeds that of a single pump. Like the Sanicom 1, the new duplex model can handle fluids up to 194°F, making it ideal for industrial-scale dishwashers, commercial washing machines, hydroponic crop growing, and as any other commercial and industrial applications requiring wastewater evacuation.

With horsepower ratings higher than other Saniflo systems, the Sanicom 2 discharges effluent through a 1.5-inch pipe vertically 32 feet, horizontally 390 feet, or a combination of both. (A vertical run of 3 feet is equal to a horizontal run of 30 feet.) The pump comes equipped with built-in check valves on the discharge of each motor. For more information, visit www.saniflo.com.