While 2020 was certainly a challenging year for many, those in the HVACR industry persevered, demonstrating that no obstacle — even one the size of a global pandemic — can halt the evolution of comfort. While consumer features on many products are easily recognized and glamorized, what about the time, effort, and expense that goes into creating a product that is actually effective and preferred by those in the field?

Engineered Systems’ Commercial Comfort Products of the Year (CCP) award contest prioritizes products that can be conveniently designed, specified, installed, and maintained across seven categories: commercial controls, cooling equipment, heating equipment, IAQ and ventilation, pumps and flow controls, rooftop units (RTUs), and variable refrigerant flow (VRF).

The CCP contest is the only contest across the industry designed to embrace the thought processes of engineers as the winning products are chosen by a panel of professional engineers who scored each submission based on a number of factors, including efficiency, compatibility, uniqueness, intuitiveness, and more.

“The second-annual Commercial Comfort Products of the Year awards contest showcases the products that are most desirable by those actively specifying them in the field — the engineers,” said Mike Murphy, publisher, Engineered Systems. “The products featured here not only are useful to end users, they’re the cream of the crop for the designers who are actively placing them in commercial buildings.”

The following article examines each of our seven winners in great detail, including how long the products were in development, what testing procedures were utilized, and more.

The staff of Engineered Systems is proud to disseminate these awards on inventive products that are designed with HVAC engineers in mind and would like to offer an astounding congratulations to the winners.

Winners:

VRF – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US’s CITY MULTI® N-Generation 16-, 18-, and 20-Ton Single-Module Units

Rooftop Units – AAON’s RZ Series Rooftop Units

Pumps Flow Controls: Saniflo’s Sanicom 2

IAQ Ventilation – Friedrich Air Conditioning Co.’s FreshAire™ PTAC

Commercial Heating – Cleaver-Brooks ProFire® SBR-30 Low-NOx Dual-Fuel Burner Series

Commercial Cooling – Daikin Applied’s Pathfinder AWV

Commercial Controls - Verasys Controls System Release 4.0 by Johnson Controls



