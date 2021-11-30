TORONTO — Armstrong Fluid Technology introduced a new version of its Design Envelope pump to serve light duty installations where the available power is single phase.

“Many light-commercial and residential buildings use single-phase power and some mechanical rooms ‘step down’ three-phase power to make single-phase power available,” said David Lee, program manager, product development, Armstrong Fluid Technology. “These new pumps provide a practical and economical solution for those installations.”

The new Design Envelope pumps are now available for use with single phase power (200-230 V) from 1/3-2 hp and, for increased reliability, are built to a design standard carried over from commercial pumps. In addition, because the mechanical room piping for light-duty fluid-flow applications is often installed vertically, these new single-phase pumps can be installed and operated in vertical piping.

As with all Design Envelope pumps, the technology is built around a demand based intelligent control solution that:

• Models equipment and system behavior;

• Monitors actual system conditions;

• Dynamically adjusts equipment operation to match system demand; and

• Is designed to provide the highest energy efficiency and lowest installed and operating costs.

