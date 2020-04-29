Sanicondens Best Flat Condensate Pump – Saniflo

EDISON, N.J. — Saniflo U.S.A.® has introduced a sleek, lower-profile version of its Sanicondens Best condensate pump with nearly double the tank volume and capable of serving multiple mechanical systems up to a total of 500,000 Btuh.

Like its two-in-one predecessor, the new Sanicondens Best Flat combines a condensate pump with pH-neutralizing pellet tray into a single, space-saving, environmentally friendly solution for today’s ultra-high-efficiency condensing equipment, both residential and commercial: boilers, water heaters, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, and other appliances.

The Sanicondens Best Flat boosts the pH of the acidic condensate before it can be discharged into a drain line, preventing corrosion. The condensate is neutralized as it comes into contact with the neutralizer pellets in the tray before being pumped safely away through a 3/8-inch discharge line into the sanitary sewer or a septic tank. For more information, visit www.saniflo.com.