Women are vastly underrepresented in the workforce. According to the National Science Foundation, only 28% of all science and engineering workers are women. In total, women make up 29% of physical scientists, 25% of computer and mathematical scientists, and 13% of all engineers.

In January 2019, Engineered Systems introduced the winners of its inaugural 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest. Upon a warm reception, the contest has continued every year since. The class of 2024 will mark the contest's sixth year and 120th honoree.

This year’s winners include women from various levels of the industry — from entry-level novices to engineers in training to those running their own firms and everything in between. After countless hours of deliberation, Engineered Systems' editors chose 20 deserving women to honor.

“Once again, the women of engineering show that no stereotype is too big for the engineering industry,” said Sarah Harding, publisher, Engineered Systems. “The engineering industry is changing, and the individuals featured within this issue are leading the way. Congratulations to all of our winners and to the industry, which continues to benefit from their continued success.”

Without further ado, we present the winners of our 2024 Top 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest.