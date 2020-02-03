20 to Watch: Women in HVAC Contest Winners in 2020

This spring, the staff at Engineered Systems began kicking around the idea of honoring the women of engineering. As we embarked upon this project, we were unsure how easy or difficult of a task this may be, as statistics insist that qualified tradeswomen are difficult to locate.

The results blew us away. More than 150 nominations were completed, bucking the numbers.

After countless hours of deliberation, we chose 20 deserving women to honor.

The following list represents all levels of the industry, from those just entering the sector to industry professionals boasting 30-plus years of experience.

"While I wish we could honor each of the 150 nominees, we were forced to select 20," said Herb Woerpel, editor-in-chief, Engineered Systems. "This is truly a hall of fame-caliber list of women in this industry. I couldn't be prouder of the honorees or the engagement this contest created within the consulting, mechanical, and facility engineering industry. Whether your nominee made the top 20 or not, this endeavor is an absolute win for our industry."

Without further avail, here are 2020’s Top 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC.

List Overview:

Darcy Carbone | Gretchen Coleman | Amanda Doenges | Jessica Errett | Alyse Falconer | Sarah Garthaus | Rachel Gordon | Sarah Gudeman | Bing Liu | Jennifer Luce | Natalie R. MacDonald | Amy E. McClurg | Jessica Miller | Nazme Mohsina | Danna L. Richey | Rachel L. Romero | Layla Salehi | Marzia Sedino | Michelle Shadpour | Caroline Traube

