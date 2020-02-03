20 to Watch: Women in HVAC Contest Winners in 2020

Engineered Systems magazine proudly announces its inaugural 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest winners.

ES-20 Women
February 3, 2020
Herb Woerpel
KEYWORDS 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC / codes / engineering / engineering business / standards
Reprints
No Comments

This spring, the staff at Engineered Systems began kicking around the idea of honoring the women of engineering. As we embarked upon this project, we were unsure how easy or difficult of a task this may be, as statistics insist that qualified tradeswomen are difficult to locate.

The results blew us away. More than 150 nominations were completed, bucking the numbers.

After countless hours of deliberation, we chose 20 deserving women to honor.

The following list represents all levels of the industry, from those just entering the sector to industry professionals boasting 30-plus years of experience.

"While I wish we could honor each of the 150 nominees, we were forced to select 20," said Herb Woerpel, editor-in-chief, Engineered Systems. "This is truly a hall of fame-caliber list of women in this industry. I couldn't be prouder of the honorees or the engagement this contest created within the consulting, mechanical, and facility engineering industry. Whether your nominee made the top 20 or not, this endeavor is an absolute win for our industry."

Without further avail, here are 2020’s Top 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC.

List Overview:

Darcy Carbone | Gretchen Coleman | Amanda Doenges | Jessica Errett | Alyse Falconer | Sarah Garthaus | Rachel Gordon | Sarah Gudeman | Bing Liu | Jennifer Luce | Natalie R. MacDonald | Amy E. McClurg | Jessica Miller | Nazme Mohsina | Danna L. Richey | Rachel L. Romero | Layla Salehi | Marzia Sedino | Michelle Shadpour | Caroline Traube

 

Darcy Carbone, LEED AP,president, Carbone & Associates

read more

Gretchen Coleman, P.E., CCP, CxA, EMP,owner, Gretchen Coleman Commissioning Group LLC

read more

Amanda Doenges, P.E., CEM, LEED AP BD+C, LEED AP O+M,client strategies leader, Heapy

read more

Jessica Errett, P.E., BEMP,senior energy analyst, Energy Studio

read more

Alyse Falconer, P.E., LEED BD+C AP,associate principal, Point Energy Innovations

read more

Sarah Garthaus, director of virtual design, IMEG Corp.

read more

Rachel Gordon,production engineer, quality manager, Unico Inc.

read more

Sarah Gudeman, P.E., CEM, WELL AP, LEED AP BD+C,mechanical engineer, director of sustainability, Morrissey Engineering Inc.

read more

Bing Liu, P.E., FASHRAE, CEM, LEED AP, senior manager, codes, standards, and new construction, Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance

read more

Jennifer Luce, P.E., LEED AP, principal, RTM ,Consulting Engineers

read more

Natalie R. MacDonald, EIT, graduate mechanical engineer, Dewberry

read more

Amy E. McClurg, P.E., LEED AP, account manager, Harper Limbach

read more

Jessica Miller, P.E., LEED BD+C,mechanical engineer, SmithGroup

read more

Nazme Mohsina, technical director, Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International Inc.

read more

Danna L. Richey, P.E., LEED AP BD+C, LEED ID+C, RESET AP, GPCP,Fitwel Ambassador, sustainability consultant, energy analyst, and HVAC systems designer, Newcomb & Boyd.

read more

Rachel L. Romero, P.E.,energy engineer III, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

read more

Layla Salehi, P.E.,vice president of SEI

read more

Marzia Sedino, P.E., LEED AP BD+C,environmental engineer and associate director at SOM

read more

Michelle Shadpour, F.E.,senior design engineer, SC Engineers Inc.

read more

Caroline Traube, P.E., ASHRAE BEMP, CEM, LED AP BD+C,senior building performance engineer, McKinstry

read more

 

Back To Top

es-subscribe

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Herb Woerpel

Montreal Massacre: Honoring and Remembering the 14 Women who Lost Their Lives at École Polytechnique in 1989

The Blueprint: Kal Osman

Ear Candy: Engineered Systems Introduces the Percussive Maintenance Podcast

Former President Barack Obama Headlines Greenbuild 2019

Herb-woerpel

Herb Woerpel is editor-in-chief of Engineered Systems. From working with authors to moderating webinars and more, he helps maintain ES' reputation for delivering practical, insightful engineering information in an accessible, engaging way. Herb joined BNP Media in 2011 and also serves as the editor-in-chief of Distribution Trends magazine. He most recently was employed as senior editor of The ACHR NEWS as well as editor-in-chief of Distribution Center magazine. He holds a bachelor’s degree in news editorial journalism from Central Michigan University and boasts 12 years of professional journalism experience. Contact him at 248-786-1583 or woerpelh@bnpmedia.com.

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.