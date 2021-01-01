Interest in engineering and computer science among women is on the rise. In 2013, 27,439 women earned bachelor's degrees in these fields, while, last year, that number increased to 45,406, representing a 65% increase. For the third consecutive year, the staff at Engineered Systems is proud to showcase the women of engineering through our 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest. This year, more than 75 women were nominated from all levels of the industry. The 2021 winners include women from every level of the industry, from entry-level novices to engineers in training to those running their own firms and everything in between. After countless hours of deliberation, our staff chose 20 deserving women to honor. “This collection of women is outstanding,” said Mike Murphy, publisher, Engineered Systems. “The achievements of these individuals speak volumes to the progress women are making in what was once viewed as a male-dominated field. We’re excited to place a spotlight on the accomplishments of these engineers and are looking forward to seeing how their careers develop from here on out.”

Full profiles of each winner are available on www.esmagazine.com. Without further avail, we present the winners of our 2021 Top 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest.

List Overview:

Sarah Berseth | Abbe Bjorklund | Kris Cotharn | Soph R. Davenberry | Stephanie Drenten Ferro | Emmillee Hogan | Kelsey Huntzinger | Nancy Kohout | Carol Marriott | Fiona Martin McCarthy | Rachael Mascolino | Sarah E. Maston | Laura Meyerrose | Erin Miller | Samantha Nakamura | Katherine Pitz | Jane Sidebottom | Angela Templin | Andrea Thompson | Mykel Vallerga

