Atlas Copco Group recently acquired ACJ, s.r.o., a compressor distributor in Samorin, near Bratislava in western Slovakia.

The company has 14 employees and offers sales and service of compressors, dryers and other compressed air equipment to general industry.

“The acquisition will extend our service and sales offering in Slovakia, which is a market where we see a potential for growth,” said Vagner Rego, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. The acquired business becomes part of the Service Division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

