Atlas Copco has acquired the operating assets of FS Medical Technology Business. The Rancho Cordova, California-based business medical and laboratory gas services company, providing annual inspections, environmental monitoring and analysis, new construction and renovation verifications, ongoing maintenance, parts supply, equipment sales and professional development and training.

FS Medical has 32 employees. The business serves the healthcare and laboratory sectors on the West Coast of the United States.

“This acquisition will complement our existing support and service footprint in the West Coast region,” said Vagner Rego, business area president for compressor technique for Atlas Copco.

The purchase price is not disclosed.

The business will be integrated into BeaconMedaes LLC, which is part of the medical gas solutions division in the compressor technique business area.