NACKA, Sweden — Atlas Copco acquired the operating assets of Compressed Air Products Inc. (CAP). CAP, located in Newnan, Georgia, has 20 employees and sells to a broad range of industrial customer segments.

“CAP has a strong reputation in the Georgia market,” said Vagner Rego, business area president, compressor technique. “We have a long relationship with CAP as a distributor. This acquisition is in line with our strategy to get closer to our customers.”

The purchase price was not disclosed. The acquired business will operationally become part of the service division within the compressor technique business area. For more information, visit

