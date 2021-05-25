NACKA, Sweden — Atlas Copco has acquired the operating assets of Medigas Service & Testing Co., a privately owned company that serves as an authorized BeaconMedaes representative of medical and laboratory equipment, installation, verification and services.

The company has six employees and is located in Ronkonkoma, New York. The company primarily serves the health care and laboratory sectors in the area.

“We have a long history of working with Medigas,” said Vagner Rego, business area president, Compressor Technique. “Through this acquisition, we will further strengthen and expand our support to both health care and laboratory customers in the strategic New York area.”

The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalization and is not disclosed.

The business will be integrated into BeaconMedaes LLC, which is part of the Medical Gas Solutions division in the Compressor Technique business area. For more information, visit www.atlascopco.com.