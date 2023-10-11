ABMA recently announced that registration is now open for one of the fastest growing events of its kind, BOILER 2024.
Mark your calendars now for BOILER 2024 taking place May 1-3, as the Gaylord Rockies just outside of Denver, Colorado, becomes the place where ABMA Elevates the Boiler Industry.
Get ready for an experience like no other at the world-class Expo Hall of BOILER 2024. Once again setting the stage for the exclusive gathering dedicated to the boiler supply chain, with a focus on those in the purchasing, operation, and maintenance of boilers.
In response to soaring demand, ABMA has expanded the exhibit area by over 25%, making room for a record-breaking number of exhibitors—expect to see up to 100 industry leaders showcasing their innovations. BOILER 2024 promises more exhibitors, more attendees, more networking opportunities, more enlightening educational sessions and tours—bigger but more importantly better.
This event spans two action-packed days of immersive exposition expected to draw over 1,000 attendees and provide boundless opportunities for engagement with manufacturers, end-users, and everything in between. Build valuable connections with potential customers and partners. Promote and learn about new products, innovations and best practices. And collectively share solutions that advance energy-efficiency and address boiler room challenges.
Here's a sneak peek at some of the new features awaiting you at BOILER 2024:
- Larger Expo Hall - More Exhibits – More Size Options
- Shuttle Service from the Airport
- Boiler Room Tours of the Gaylord Rockies and Denver International Airport
- Daily Food Functions in the Expo Hall
- Members Only Lounge
- Relaxation Station & Recharge Lounge
- Expanded Mobile Boiler Parking Lot Adjacent to the Expo Hall
- Industry Mixer (May 1 – Pre-show)
- Women in the Boiler Industry Panel & Luncheon (May 2)
- Grand Industry Reception (May 2)
- State of the Boiler Industry Leadership Panel (May 3)
- And much more
ABMA Member Manufacturer Registration
Attendees from non-exhibitors must register for all-access to attend.
This pass will grant you access to:
- 2-Day Expo Hall Access
- Educational Breakout Sessions
- General Sessions & Travis Mills Keynote
- In the Expo Hall
- Mobile Boiler Parking Lot
- Daily Food Functions & Receptions (including Lunch & Refreshment Breaks)
- Happy Hour/Popcorn Social (May 2)
- Members Lounge
- Industry Mixer (May 1)
- Grand Industry Reception (May 2)
- Women in the Boiler Industry Panel & Luncheon – Sign Up Required