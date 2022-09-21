ATLANTA — Registration is now open for the 2023 ASHRAE Winter Conference, Feb. 4-8, 2023, in ASHRAE’s global headquarters city, Atlanta. Registration for the conference provides entry to the cosponsored AHR Expo, held Feb. 6-8 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“Each year, the ASHRAE Winter Conference and AHR Expo provide built environment professionals with events and experiences and the best resources and presenters to deliver cutting-edge knowledge to address today’s challenges,” said Farooq Mehboob, ASHRAE Fellow Life Member and 2022-2023 ASHRAE president. “Attending the Winter Conference and AHR Expo provides a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with colleagues, make new professional connections, and inspire innovative thinking. We are thrilled to return to our global headquarters city and look forward to a successful event.”

The ASHRAE Winter Conference Technical Program will offer more than 80 technical sessions within nine tracks. Professional development hours can be earned for all sessions and most online sessions upon successfully completing a short quiz.

The complete technical program will be available in the fall. Tracks include:

Fundamentals & Applications;

HVAC&R Systems and Equipment;

Refrigerants and Refrigeration;

Grid Resilience and Thermal Storage;

Pathways to Zero Energy Emissions and Decarbonization;

Multifamily and Residential Buildings;

Operations and Maintenance;

Building Simulation and Virtual Design in Construction; and

Innovative Responses to Supply Chain Challenges (mini track).

In addition to the technical program and AHR Expo, attendees can look forward to updates from society leaders; general and technical tours around Atlanta; and social events, including the welcome party at the Georgia Aquarium. Leading up to and during the conference, ASHRAE will also conduct business, committee and technical meetings.

Mehboob will provide an update on the 2022-2023 Society theme, “Securing Our Future.” Members will be recognized for their industry and society accomplishments. Major contributors to ASHRAE will also be recognized.

The cost to attend the conference in-person is $680 for ASHRAE members ($935 for non-members, which includes an ASHRAE membership for one year). Early bird discounts are available for registrations completed prior to Oct. 30.

The cost to attend the conference virtually is $410 for ASHRAE members ($460 for non-members, which includes an ASHRAE membership for one year). Company packages are available. Please check the conference webpage for additional pricing.

All registered attendees, both in-person and virtual, will have access to the virtual conference platform during the conference and 12 months post-conference. For more information, visit

.