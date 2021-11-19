VIENNA, Va. — Registration is now open BOILER 2022 – ABMA Boiler Technology Conference & Expo, the first and only event focused exclusively on the boiler supply chain with direct engagement between boiler industry manufacturers and those involved in the purchasing, operation, and maintenance of boilers. The event is scheduled to occur April 11-13, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

With two days of exhibition and insightful educational content, there is a unique opportunity to connect with the numerous manufacturers in the boiler industry and learn about today’s solutions to address boiler room needs and challenges.

An all-access pass enables attendees to fully experience BOILER 2022, including the keynote session featuring former Cpt. Chris Cassidy, chief astronaut, NASA, and commander of the International Space Station; timely educational sessions; 75-plus boiler industry exhibitors in the expo hall; industry tours; social events; and much, much more. Supply chain partners can also purchase one- and two-day expo only passes. Early-bird pricing is available until Jan. 21, 2022. For more information visit www.boiler2022.com or sign up to receive ABMA’s Boiler Weekly by visiting www.abma.com/news.