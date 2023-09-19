Cementex released its Combo Head Screwdriver. This specialty tool is designed for maximum contact with the combination head screws predominantly found on electrical devices, such as terminals, plugs, and sockets, making it an essential tool for electricians and electrical technicians working with these devices and fittings.

The Cushion Grip handle is designed for maximum comfort during long days in the field. Its cushioned handle provides unparalleled grip and maximum torque power. The Combo Head screwdriver is made with a Cementex Composite self-insulating shaft, eliminating 95% of conductive material from the tool and maximizing safety.

All Cementex tools comply with ASTM F1505 and IEC 60900 standards and help meet requirements of OSHA 1910.331-335, NFPA 70E0, and CSA-Z462.