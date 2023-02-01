ST PAULS, N.C. — Mueller Steam Specialty, a Watts brand, has introduced the Series 90 butterfly valve to enhance its commercial butterfly valve package. The Series 90 is designed for commercial and industrial applications — working with pipes from 2-40 inches and meeting high-performance specifications especially for data centers, hospitals, and educational institutions.

The Series 90 high-performance butterfly valves are ideal for water supply applications in hydronic cooling and fire protection systems. Like the Series 88, the Series 90 can be used to control the flow of liquids, gases, and slurries. In addition, the Series 90:

• Complies with API 609 and MSS-SP-68 standards;

• Is bubble-tight at 290 psi differential, enabling it to work with larger pipes up to 40 inches in diameter; and

• Boasts a double offset RPTFE seat designed for 500°F and a carbon steel body, also with a stainless-steel stem and disc. All sizes for Series 90 are rated for Class 150.

“With the Series 88 and the new Series 90, we now offer a comprehensive butterfly valve portfolio for commercial application,” said Jennifer Carlino, senior product manager, Watts. “When you’re looking for optimal performance from a butterfly valve, Series 90 provides a high-performance solution that maximizes uptime and creates a 24/7 level of confidence and peace of mind you won’t find with other valves.”

The Series 90 is only available in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.watts.com/butterflyvalves.