HOLLISTON, Mass. — A flange facing tool that creates a precise phonographic finish which meets ASME B16.5 standards and eliminates the need to cut and replace piping flanges has been introduced by Esco Tool.

The Esco FLANGE HOG® 110 is a simple to use manually operated hand tool that lets users make process piping flange repairs virtually anywhere and eliminates the need to cut, bevel, and weld on new flanges. Featuring a long-lasting double edged carbide cutting bit, this flange facing tool produces a precise phonographic finish on RF and FF gasket seats.

Providing 0.005” alignment accuracy, the Esco FLANGE HOG 110 requires minimal operator training and comes as a complete kit. Easily squared to the pipe in a few seconds, it has an I.D. clamping range of 0.9-10.3 inches with a facing diameter up to 14 inches. It can refinish carbon steel, stainless steel, alloyed steel, aluminum, cast iron, and other materials.

The Esco FLANGE HOG 110 is supplied as a complete kit with all necessary resurfacing components and is available for rent.

