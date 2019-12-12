RG3212 Roll Grooving Tool – Victaulic

EASTON, Pa. — Victaulic’s RG3212 roll grooving tool is the latest addition to its grooving solutions in the U.S. Specifically designed to reduce job site errors, drive productivity, and improve installation quality during pipe end preparation, the RG3212 roll grooving tool is the future of on-site field fabrication. This fast, field-fabrication tool is capable of grooving 2- to 12-inch steel pipe (2- to 8-inch Schedule 10-40, 10- to 12-inch Schedule 20) and can be easily adjusted to produce precise groove dimensions. The integrated drive motor and discreet design damper sound decibels to a low purr, making it among the quietest tools on the market and ideal for retrofit applications in hospitals, schools, and museums. For more information, visit www.victaulic.com.