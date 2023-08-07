Thermogenics, Inc., a full asset lifecycle solution provider for commercial and industrial boilers, has acquired Industrial Engineering.

Founded in 1948, Orlando, Florida-based Industrial Engineering is a full-service boiler company providing sales, service installation, and repair of boilers, pressure vessels, piping systems, and industrial combustion applications.

“The team at Thermogenics demonstrated to us that they have the expertise, resources and platform to help us take Industrial Engineering to the next level”, said Mike Malone, owner of Industrial Engineering.

Industrial Engineering will continue to operate within the industry and serve customers under the Industrial Engineering brand.

“Seeking out partners within the Southeast region that share our commitment to providing full asset lifecycle solutions for our clients’ mission critical boilers, has been a key focus for us, said Cory Yown, regional general manager for the Southeast for Yown’s Boiler Service Inc., a Thermogenics company.

"The Industrial Engineering team was an excellent fit as we further develop our regional presence."