BOCA RATON, Fla. — AE Industrial Partners LP (AEI), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense, and g Government Services; power generation; and specialty industrial markets, acquired Enercon Services Inc., an engineering and environmental services firm focused on serving the energy and industrial markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Enerson represents AEI’s 11th platform investment in AE Industrial Partners Fund II, LP, which closed in 2018 with $1.36 billion in equity commitments.

Founded in 1983, Enercon is a multidisciplinary engineering and environmental services firm supporting the safe and efficient production, delivery and use of energy. The company provides a broad range of professional services to private, public, and government sector clients throughout the U.S. and internationally, including engineering design, regulatory services, environmental protection, compliance, and inspections. Headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, Enercon has 22 locations in the U.S. as well as a facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“This is an exciting new phase of evolution for Enercon,” said Robert Bryan, president, Enercon. “We have always taken pride in our employees and how they deliver exceptional solutions for our customers. This new partnership supports our vision of growth and diversification. With AEI’s support and relevant experience, we are positioned for continued growth well into the future.”

“AE Industrial is very active in the engineering services sector across all of our target markets, including aerospace, defense, government services, and power generation,” said Michael Greene, managing partner, AEI. “We are pleased to partner with Enercon, which provides a full range of engineering services across a variety of energy markets. ENERCON is an innovative leader known for excellence and safety with a stellar reputation for partnering with clients to help them develop solutions that fit their needs. We look forward to working with Robert and his team to support the company’s expansion. There is a significant opportunity to further penetrate the end markets that Enercon has served over the last 35-plus years and expand into new markets and services.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and Ernst & Young LLP served as financial advisor to AEI. For more information, visit https://www.aeroequity.com.