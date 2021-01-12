HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, acquired Industrial Design Associates International, an international engineering services consulting company. IDA provides building commissioning and MEP design services to clients throughout Asia and Europe. IDA’s 85 employees operate out of seven offices in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and India and specialize in the financial services, data center, and technology markets.

“The addition of IDA will expand our international MEP design, building commissioning, and subscription-based energy services revenue,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO of NV5. “IDA’s client base includes a number of large international financial and technology companies, and its specialized expertise in the data center and technology markets offers an opportunity for continued expansion in these high-margin, high-growth sectors.”

IDA has performed engineering design, commissioning, and due diligence services on a variety of large-scale international projects, including hyperscale data centers with more than 500 megawatts of power capacity throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Asia and commercial interiors for the world’s largest financial services and technology companies.

“We are excited to join NV5 and look forward to the expanded technical capabilities and solutions that we can now offer to our clients,” said Brian Paul, managing director at Industrial Design Associates International. “NV5’s MEP and technology design and energy efficiency solutions, combined with IDA’s engineering and commissioning capabilities, provide a growth opportunity for our existing clients and a unique value proposition for new client pursuits.”

“NV5 strives to support our clients throughout the life cycle of their assets, and IDA’s services further strengthen this value proposition,” said Gary Hui, P.E., vice president of NV5 Energy Efficiency Services. “NV5’s building analytics offering will complement IDA’s commissioning service and provide opportunities to further grow our existing subscription-based revenue internationally.”

For more information, visit www.nv5.com.