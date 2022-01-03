NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — R. W. Beckett acquired Delavan Spray LTD and Delavan LLC from Collins Aerospace Corp. Delavan is a global designer and manufacturer of high-quality spray nozzles for fluid, diesel exhaust, and spray drying systems. The companies will continue operating in Bamberg, South Carolina, and Widnes, U.K.

In operation since 1935, Delavan specializes in spray nozzle manufacturing. Operating from dedicated manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and U.K., Delavan now supplies more than 30,000 different components to thousands of customers in virtually every imaginable manufacturing and processing industry with distributors in more than 60 countries.

“We are excited to welcome the Delavan team to our family,” says Kevin Beckett, CEO of R.W. Beckett. “This acquisition deepens our commitment to the future success of the liquid fuel market as well as other key industrial segments worldwide.”

For more information, visit www.beckettcorp.com.