RMF Engineering announced the addition of four new shareholders in the company: Matthew Boatwright, Steven Buckler, Jared Markle, and Elizabeth Nolder. All are licensed professional engineers.

“The invitation to become a shareholder in our firm is a recognition that results from hard work, commitment to client service, good judgment, and demonstrated leadership, said RMF CEO Ken Pitz.”Matt, Steve, Jared, and Elizabeth are four deserving, long-term RMF employees who have shown exemplary growth and performance throughout their time at the firm.”

Since 2009, Boatwright has been a member of RMF’s Raleigh, North Carolina office and infrastructure team. Beginning his career at RMF as a co-op student, he is now a project manager and leads Raleigh’s civil engineering team, managing much of the firm’s work with higher education and federal institutions in the region. He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from North Carolina State University.

Buckle joined RMF in 2011 as part of the civil/structural team in RMF’s Baltimore office. He manages the firm’s strategic relationship with several key clients in district energy, dedicating much of his work to federal, private, and higher education projects in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from George Mason University and a master’s in engineering management from Johns Hopkins University.

Markle is a member of the Baltimore infrastructure team, having guided prime electrical projects for regional clients, as well as several nationally recognized higher education clients for new campus medium voltage planning and design opportunities in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions of the U.S. Markle holds a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

Nolder joined RMF in 2008 as a co-op student following her sophomore year at the University of Maryland. Upon graduating from the university in 2010 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering, she started a full-time position with RMF’s Baltimore civil/structural team. Nolder is a project manager and lead civil engineer for higher education clients, and has designed and managed multi-discipline campus-wide distribution projects up and down the East Coast.

Boatwright, Buckler, Markle, and Nolder are all graduates of RMF’s project management and leadership development programs designed to further enhance leadership acumen and decision-making capabilities in the interest of the firm, its clients, employees and projects.