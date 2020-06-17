RMF Engineering Introduces Construction Quality Management Service

BALTIMORE — RMF Engineering has added a new construction quality management (CQM) service to its line of field services.

CQM is a proactive service that can prevent mishaps and deficiencies from occurring during construction. The new service encompasses quality assurance, quality control, and positions RMF as the owners’ resident project representative. CQM ensures construction is performed according to plans and specifications, on time, and within the budget and in a safe work environment.

“High-quality construction management can be the difference between a proactive project that runs smoothly and a reactive project that incurs unnecessary change orders and delays,” said Josh Summers, who will lead the division. “RMF’s team has the depth of experience needed to ensure that all parties involved on a project are aligned according to the design and specifications outlined.”

While RMF has offered CQM services to clients for several years, the firm is excited to finally announce the service as a new service line to its portfolio, said Tim Griffin, executive vice president, RMF.

“Our team is on-site, in the field every day representing the interests of the owners to ensure projects are running smoothly,” he said. “They are making a real difference in driving quality projects.”

For more information, visit www.rmf.com.