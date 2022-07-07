BALTIMORE — RMF Engineering, a full-service MEP engineering company, announced Martha Larson has joined the firm as its new director of sustainability. Working alongside leadership at each of RMF’s eleven offices, Larson will focus on climate-driven and carbon reduction efforts across the firm’s utility and energy planning portfolio.

“Martha is joining the team at a pivotal moment for our organization,” said Ken Pitz, president, chairman of the board of directors, RMF. “As we continue working to minimize the environmental impact of our industry and that of our clients, particularly in the higher education sector, Martha’s expertise will be integral to advancing our industry-leading position in sustainable campus planning and design. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Larson comes to RMF following more than a decade as the manager of campus energy and sustainability at Carleton College, where she championed campus-wide climate action initiatives. At Carleton, she oversaw the installation of the institution’s second commercial-size wind turbine, development of the campus climate action plan, and a campuswide transition from district steam heating to low temperature hot water tied to a geothermal heat pump system. Larson’s role was directly responsible for reducing the college’s carbon footprint by nearly 70% since 2008 — an achievement from which she looks forward to bringing lessons learned to her position at RMF.

“Having seen first-hand the impact of well-planned and well-executed, sustainable energy and utility programs at the campus level, I look forward to bringing an end-user perspective to a much broader platform at RMF — working alongside engineers who have the technical skills and experience to make a big impact,” said Larson.

In her new role, Larson will join cross-office teams of energy master planners, building systems engineers, underground utility distribution engineers, and utility generation engineers to strengthen the decarbonization strategies on projects at colleges and universities across the country, including Williams College, Bowdoin College, and Binghamton University. Larson will also be responsible for deepening RMF’s commitment to sustainability and identifying opportunities to further ingrain carbon reduction practices into the organization’s culture.

“I was immediately drawn to RMF’s innovative approach to campus decarbonization projects, and I am excited to join a team that is focused on helping clients substantially advance their sustainability goals,” she said.

Larson holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University.

