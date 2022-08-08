BOSTON — RMF Engineering, a full-service MEP engineering firm, elevated Conrad Hertz, P.E., to division manager at the firm's Boston office. In his new role, Hertz will drive the strategic development and expansion of the growing team, maintaining excellence in quality and service across each of the firm's projects in the region.

"Conrad has risen to the challenge of running the Boston division and in his tenure has shown he has the technical ability, drive, and ambition to make the office a prominent engineering provider in the Northeast. I look forward to working with him and his excellent staff for decades to come," said David Crutchfield, P.E., vice president and corporate secretary at RMF, who oversees the firm's offices in Charleston, South Carolina; Atlanta; and Boston.

With more than 15 years of experience in the AEC industry, Hertz has developed a reputation for navigating challenging and complex projects across a range of typologies, including science and technology, education, and corporate-commercial. Highly skilled in managing stakeholder relationships with owners, operators, OPMs, occupants, and architects on each new project, Hertz brings a unique ability to integrate the holistic project goals with the MEP systems to deliver a quality design solution. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and is a graduate of Tufts University’s Fletcher School.

Hertz has played an integral role in growing RMF's presence in the greater Boston area, helping to cultivate a team of professionals that has nearly tripled since he first joined the firm in 2020. Refining his capabilities with expanded responsibilities as division manager, Hertz will be tasked with steering that multidisciplinary team through a building landscape that increasingly prioritizes sustainability, decarbonization, and energy efficiency. Hertz will also continue working in partnership with engineering teams from RMF's other office locations to strengthen the firm's collaborative spirit and best-in-class talent offering in building and utility engineering services.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be building in an inherently future-forward city like Boston," said Hertz. "We are continuing to see a need for greener, more flexible, and increasingly innovative spaces. I'm thrilled to be leading a team with the technical expertise to meet that demand with inventive new ideas."

