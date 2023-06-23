Design firm Ware Malcomb announced Chris Mavros has been promoted to principal in the firm’s Dallas office. In this role, Mavros is responsible for the overall leadership, management and growth of the office, including overseeing client relationships and business development.

“Chris played an integral role in our growth in the Dallas market, and his efforts have made the firm a locally recognized design industry leader,” said Matt Brady, Ware Malcomb executive vice president. “We congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to our continued growth in this important region.”

Since joining the firm in 2019, Mavros has grown the regional presence of Ware Malcomb in Dallas. In addition, he works regularly with the firm’s Houston office to collaborate on projects across the state, including the Austin/San Antonio and border city markets. Mavros brings a diverse resume of domestic and international architectural experience to the firm that includes office, industrial, retail, medical office, science and technology, higher education, and mixed-use projects.

A LEED-accredited (BD+C) professional, Mavros earned a bachelor of architecture from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.