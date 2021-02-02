TULSA, Okla. — McElroy, a manufacturer of pipe fusion machines used in the construction of thermoplastic pipelines worldwide, is pleased to announce that Vikrant B. Sanglikar will be joining the team as the new country head for its India office. He replaces Bharath Rao, who left to pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities after serving successfully as the regional director for McElroy India for more than six years.

Sanglikar is overseeing the market development and business operations in not only India but the surrounding countries, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. With 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, manufacturing, and business development, Sanglikar’s career has given him experience in various industrial segments, including chemical process pump manufacturing, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical markets.

“Vik is a seasoned professional, growing businesses from greenfields to highly productive and profitable entities,” said Peggy Tanner, executive vice president for international market development. “We are excited about our future in India and what McElroy India offers for increased productivity and profitability in the operation of fusible pipeline projects.”

One of Sanglikar’s most important positions was working as the country head, south Asia, for Edwards Ltd., a manufacturer of vacuum pumps and abatement systems that are sold in chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas, power, industrial, defense, solar, and semiconductor markets. For more information, visit www.mcelroy.com.