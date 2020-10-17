BOSTON — Vanderweil Engineers, a building services engineering firms, has announced that Kevin McNamara, P.E., has joined the firm’s Boston office as an associate principal to lead the commercial interiors group. McNamara has more than 20 years of engineering experience across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, retail, hospitality, and data centers.

McNamara has experience supporting owners, architects, facility managers, and construction teams nationwide. He has led multidiscipline engineering teams providing design, consulting, and commissioning services for a variety of project sizes in the commercial market sector. His clients have included Fidelity Investments, Toyota North America, Bose, and Bank of America.

McNamara’s expertise includes managing on-call contracts for large organizations, including the multiple engineering teams needed to support new construction, renovation, expansion, and tenant fit-out projects. He oversees services ranging from due diligence and lease review through design and on-site construction administration.

“Exceptional client service has clearly been the hallmark of Kevin McNamara’s career,” said Eli Sherman, CEO, Vanderweil Engineers. “He is proficient at managing complex projects with demanding schedules and budgets while maintaining strict standards of quality control. Kevin’s thorough approach, attention to detail, and technical expertise keep clients coming back to him again and again.”

McNamara holds bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering (2000) from Columbia University and a individualized math, chemistry, and physics (1999) from Providence College. He has served as a guest lecturer at the Boston Architectural College. For more information, visit www.vanderweil.com.