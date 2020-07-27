ST. LOUIS — KAI Enterprises proudly announces the hiring of Aleksandar Milenkov as director of mechanical engineering of its Dallas-Fort Worth area offices.

In his new position, Milenkov provides necessary direction for planning the activities and work of the mechanical and plumbing department. He also provides oversight and leadership for all phases of work and coordinates efforts with other leaders in the firm heading up safety, quality, drafting standards, and standardized project procedures.

Milenkov is responsible for the overall quality control of the mechanical and plumbing department and for leading the recruiting, hiring, and onboarding of appropriate talent to provide the professional expertise required to meet client and project needs.

He has 16 years of industry experience, having previously worked as a senior mechanical engineer for BW Design Group in Fort Worth; director of engineering Services for Axxis Building Systems in Fort Worth; and senior mechanical engineer for Jacobs Engineering Group in Fort Worth.

“We are excited to have Aleksandar join our KAI team in Texas,” said Darren L. James, president, KAI. “He is an experienced mechanical engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the consulting industry, plus he is skilled in HVAC, steam and chilled water systems, utility master planning, energy modeling, and construction administration. His leadership skills will be an asset to KAI and our clients.”

Milenkov has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a member of ASHRAE and ASPE. When not working, Milenkov enjoys cooking, photography, coaching soccer, and spending time with his two sons. For more information, visit www.kai-db.com.