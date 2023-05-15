Manufacturers' reps are jacks of all trades. From keeping the HVACR community up to date on the latest equipment, technology, costs, and delivery times to offering construction assistance to troubleshooting mechanical concerns and much more, these individuals wear many hats.

Engineered Systems is proud to provide a podium for these crucially important companies through its second-annual Ambassadors of Efficiency contest.

“We’re exceptionally proud of the manufacturers’ reps. earning this honor this year,” said Sarah Harding, publisher, Engineered Systems. “These companies are the true experts in the field. If the supply chain has questions, they have the answers. The fact that each of these companies was nominated by their peers shows how highly respected they are. Congratulations again to these ambassadors of efficiency.”

It’s my honor to unveil our second-annual Ambassadors of Efficiency contest winners, celebrating some of the best HVACR manufacturers’ reps. across the nation.

FIGURE 1. Air Purchases Inc. employs 50 individuals and covers the New England region. Image courtesy of Air Purchases Inc.

Air Purchases Inc.

Air Purchases Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, opened in 1968. The company, which operates a second location in Burlington and five branch locations, employs 50 individuals and covers the New England region. The company currently represents products from Cooper & Hunter, Ventacity, and more.

“We have a knowledgeable staff with more than three decades of experience in the HVAC industry,” said Tim Conrad, commercial sales manager, Air Purchases Inc. “Air purchases Inc. is also a distributor, so we understand our customers’ wants and needs.”

Air Purchases keeps the industry informed through constant contact, lunch and learns, trade shows, and more.

“Air Purchases Inc. employs a full-time dedicated staff that focuses 100% on Ventacity and Cooper & Hunter, giving us an advantage over other reps that move multiple boxes from different manufacturers.”

FIGURE 2. Building Controls and Services Inc. is based in Wichita, Kansas, and serves the Kansas and western Missouri markets. Image courtesy of Building Controls and Services Inc.

Building Controls and Services Inc.

Building Controls and Services Inc. (BCS), based in Lenexa, Kansas, opened in 1985. The company, which covers Kansas and western Missouri, employs 135 individuals. In addition to its Lenexa headquarters, Building Controls, and Services has a second location in Wichita, Kansas.

The company represents numerous HVACR brands, including AAON, LG, Siemens, Bosch, CDI, Ae-Air, Weather-Rite, and more.

BCS’s history focuses on building relationships, not just with users and end users but with all its partners in the construction industry.

“We aim to build genuine relationships to create new synergy that ultimately leads to being a trusted partner,” said Chris Betts, sales engineer, BCS. “Becoming a trusted partner is built over time, respectfully sharing ideas with those with varying mindsets. Building lasting relationships takes an intentional approach that requires an investment from all parties. Our customers have the same bold expectations for us as we have of ourselves, with the end goal being a happy, satisfied owner with a comfortable, efficient, high-performing project. The value of trusted partnerships and building strong relationships is creating projects everyone can be proud of because everyone had an integral part in bringing them to life. It’s not just BCS’s success but the entire project team’s success that sets us apart.”

BCS prides itself on “Three Uniques:” total cost of ownership, empowering its stakeholders, and being complete control freaks.

“We provide the highest comfort levels at the lowest total cost,” said Betts. “We help our clients consider more than just the initial cost but how the maintenance, energy, replacement, and operating costs tell the whole story. Equipment plus controls solutions equals savings for the life of the building.”

The company empowers stakeholders by offering training for life, allowing stakeholders to make confident, well-informed, and thoughtful decisions that affect the life of their building and their long-term business goals.

“BCS was founded on providing superior HVAC controls and services,” Betts said. “We strive to be different by employing a dedicated team that embodies our core values, which we hire, fire, and reward by. This commitment puts us in a position to be valuable, trusted partners. From beginning to end, we help you be in control.”

BCS keeps its industry partners up to date through constant training, newsletters, product information, and solution-providing emails.

“We stay privy to the latest trends by understanding the needs of our evolving industry, staying educated, and sharing that growing expertise,” said Betts.

FIGURE 3. Delco sales opened in 1963. The company employs 65 individuals today. Image courtesy of Delco Sales

Delco Sales

Delco Sales, based in Anaheim, California, opened in 1963. In addition to its Anaheim headquarters, the company operates two other locations in Las Vegas and Waipahu, Hawaii. The company, which employs 65 individuals, covers Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii. It currently promotes products from A. O. Smith Corp., Orion, Watts Water Technologiers, Oatey, Liberty Pumps, Eaton B-Line, Blucher, Powers, Takagi, and others.

According to Sarah Linn, marketing manager, Delco Sales, the company’s value lies in the investment it makes in training both customers and staff.

“Our longevity in the market, with 60 years in business and an average employee tenure of over 10 years, contributes to our worth,” said Linn. “We cover multiple verticals within the industry: plumbing and heating, waterworks and fire protection, and irrigation.”

The company focuses very closely on its culture.

“Our most important asset is our people,” Linn said. “The team is supported both inside and outside of work. By focusing on advancement from within our organization, we cultivate fulfilling careers for everyone. Our business is rooted in the relationships we build, and that starts in-house.”

To keep the industry up to date on industry current events, the company hosts weekly virtual training events in addition to on-site training.

“We focus on new technologies, industry trends, and helping our customers achieve their professional development goals,” Linn said. “We often partner with trade organizations, such as ASPE, PHCC, and ASHRAE, to reach the right audience. Furthermore, we communicate with our audience through robust, multichannel digital marketing, such as social media, website, trade advertising, and email marketing campaigns.

“We strive to support our customers through the entire sales cycle,” continued Linn. “We aren’t just focused on the sale; we offer support on everything from specification to service. We strive to empower our clients by providing unwavering support.”

FIGURE 4. Inland Sales Group Inc. opened in 2002 and covers the Illinois, northwest Indiana, and eastern Iowa regions. Image courtesy of Inland Sales Group Inc.

Inland Sales Group Inc.

Inland Sales Group Inc., based in Peoria, Illinois, opened its doors in 2002 and covers Illinois, northwest Indiana, and eastern Iowa.

The company employs 12 individuals and operates warehouse locations in Peoria and Willowbrook, Illinois, representing Haws, Leonard Valve, Chicago Faucets, Tracpipe, Oasis, Wal Rich, Mountain, Apollo, Rockford, Bemis, and others.

“Inland Sales is built on core values of commitment, integrity, loyalty, and structure,” said Brian Yelton, CPMR, president and CEO, Inland Sales Group. “We are dedicated to the trades and provide a high level of customer service, product training, CEU classes, and overall support. At Inland we are dedicated to building better brands with solution-based selling.”

Inland Sales Group prides itself on its strong educational support, which helps to broaden its customers’ knowledge base.

“We are the experts, and that is a driving force in our success,” said Yelton. “We stay in tune with all the local and state codes in addition to the national codes. I work closely with the local inspector organizations and local code bodies and organizations. We also work with facilities on a regular basis and get real-time feedback from customers to ensure they have what they need to get the job done.”

Inland specializes on Legionella awareness and education.

“We have three ASSE 12080 Certified Legionella Water Safety and Management specialists in our company,” said Yelton. “We have worked with engineers, facilities, contractors, and owners, educating them on every aspect of the pathogen control from cooling towers to piping systems to water treatment and more.”

FIGURE 5. Midwest Mechanical Solutions is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and covers the Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin regions. Image courtesy of Midwest Mechanical Solutions

Midwest Mechanical Solutions

Midwest Mechanical Solutions, based in Golden Valley, Minnesota, opened in 1997. Today, the company, which covers the Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin regions, employs 84.

In addition to its headquarters, the company operates three additional locations in Golden Valley; Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; and Fargo, North Dakota. The company currently represents products from Jaakon, Johnson Controls, Samsung, SPX Technologies, Addison, Grundfos, Multistack, XeteX, Carson Solutions, Twin City Fans, and more.

“We have more than 300 years of combined HVAC sales experience,” said Tom Bredesen, BSME, MBA, LEED, director of business development and engineered sales, Midwest Mechanical Solutions. “Our 80 exclusive manufacturer relationships provide a diverse product offering to ensure that engineers select the right product for the application.”

Midwest Mechanical Solutions believes in creating lifelong relationships and projects customers can be proud of through creatively applied HVAC solutions.

“Our products, relationships, and system sales engineers are truly unique,” Bredesen said. “MMS remains committed to systems from project discovery to service and support; we’re with you every step of the way.”

In 2003, the company began presenting system and application-focused engineering symposiums at an off-site facility. In 2014 the company expanded its headquarters and created MMS University.

“We host a 110-seat training center and an HVAC product showroom specifically designed for technician training,” Bredesen said. “Our presentations by industry professionals are available on our customer portal, where they can earn PDH credits at any time.”

Monthly, the company hosts engineering symposiums and product spotlights, allowing the company to gain traction and favorable specifications on key projects.

To cater to Minnesota’s growing agricultural market, the company established a food and beverage team in 2019, which focuses on ammonia, CO2, and other industrial refrigeration systems.

FIGURE 6. Wallace Eannace opened in 1924. The company employs 89 individuals today. Image courtesy of Wallace Eannace

Wallace Eannace

Wallace Eannace, based in Plainview, New York, opened in 1924. The company, which operates a second location in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, employs 89 individuals and serves the Tri-State area as well as a few national customers.

The company currently represents products from Panasonic, Olimpia Splendid, Gree, Lochinvar, Bell & Gossett, Goulds, Hoffman, McDonnell Miller, Danfoss, Aquatherm, and more.

Wallace Eannace is an engineering-based company with several licensed professional engineers on staff.

“We can support our customers’ projects ranging from a small single-family home to a 75-story, high-rise development with a suite of energy-efficient solutions to meet any project expectations,” said Jeff Schultz, North American support manager, Wallace Eannace. “Today, our core services include LL97 energy audits; product selection, sizing, and sourcing; startup and commissioning; energy monitoring; prefabricated and modular solutions; extended warranties; slipknot financing; and more.”

The company offers a full suite of products to help accomplish its customers’ goals.

“With our 360-degree experience in engineering, training, sales, service, and tech support, we have the ability to solve every problem,” said Schultz. “With more than 300,000 projects over 99 years, we feel confident saying we 100% guarantee our system sizing and selection.”

Wallace Eannace’s team meets monthly to ensure everyone is appraised of the latest technologies, industry trends, and education. Team members also utilize LinkedIn and various other social media to keep in touch with customers, distributors, and contractors.

The company is a founding member of the Fluid Handling Representatives Association, helping to create the organization in 1972. The association is made up of HVAC industry professionals from across the U.S. and is engaged with residential and commercial buildings.

The company also participates in other industry organizations, such as American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC), Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), International Facility Management Association (IFMA), and Oil & Energy Service Professionals (OESP).