Twenty five manufacturer’s reps across five regions (Northeast, Northwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest) represent the inaugural Ambassadors of Efficiency winners. Those representing the Northeast region, covering Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, are profiled below.

Emerson Swan Inc. is headquartered in Randolph, Massachusetts. Image courtesy of Emerson Swan Emerson Swan Inc.

Emerson Swan Inc. is located in Randolph, Massachusetts, and operates seven locations. The company, which boasts 90 years of existence, employs 170 associates and covers Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia.

The company currently promotes products from numerous companies, including Aerco, Baltimore Aircoil Co., Dri-Steem, Haier, HTP, Modine, Neutra-Safe, Skidmore, Taco Comfort Solutions, Whalen, and more.

“We have years and years of experience in specialties, which allows us to work off each other to always find solutions for our clients,” said Christopher J. Wilson, vice president, engineered products, Emerson Swan Inc. “We have long-standing relationships with manufacturers, distributors, engineers, and contractors. These relationships, combined with a strong operational background, allow us to support all jobs from concept through completion, every step of the way.”

Wilson said there are several qualities that set Emerson Swan apart from other companies, including its core values: integrity, innovation, quality, and service.

“Our people are the backbone of our company, and we all strive to support our customers from the beginning of a project through completion and beyond,” he said.

Emerson Swan aims to keep the industry informed of the latest HVAC technology and trends via the internet, trade magazines, product shows, and training sessions.

“Customer training is one of our top priorities and a staple difference,” said Wilson. “We have the robust personnel that is able to support all aspects of the industry.”

Klima New York LLC covers several New York regions, including Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Nassau, Queen, Suffolk, and Westchester.

Image courtesy of Klima New York LLC

Klima New York LLC

Klima New York LLC is located in Franklin Square, New York, and covers Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Nassau, Queen, Suffolk, and Westchester. The company, which employs 40-plus individuals, was created 11 years ago and represents numerous HVAC brands, including Annexair, LG, MagicAire, TempMaster, SystemAir, and VTS, to name a few. The company also operates its own full controls/building management systems (BMS) department.

The company uses social media, company events, and training to keep its clients informed of the latest HVAC trends.

“Our team is what makes us such a valuable resource,” said Jason Winne, executive vice president, Klima New York. “We provide equipment, service, controls, and all facets of an HVAC project to our customers.”

One customer, representing an engineering company, said Klima New York — specifically Rick St. Vincent — does a great job of being involved in all phases of a project.

“Rick maintains regular contact with our engineers and notifies us of new products, industry trends, and continuing education opportunities,” said the engineer. “Many times, we will reach out to him during the initial phases of a project to discuss design approaches we are considering to get his input on the applicability of equipment types. He maintains involvement throughout the design, construction, and closeout process to help solve issues as they arise.”

SRS Enterprises Inc. is located in Middletown Township, New Jersey, and currently employs 60 individuals.

Image courtesy of SRS Enterprises Inc.

SRS Enterprises Inc.

SRS Enterprises Inc. is located in Middletown Township, New Jersey, and operates locations in Middletown, Brooklyn, Westchester, and Long Island, New York. The company employs 60 individuals and has been in business since 1994. SRS Enterprises currently represents numerous HVAC brands, including Armstrong, Condair, Danfoss, Modine, Multistack, Samsung HVAC, Tecspec, and many more.

“Our company is dedicated to technical excellence,” said Ben Lyddane, sales engineer, SRS Enterprises. “We strive to be the best technical resource for all of our clients and have the years of experience to back it up. We stand behind all our products and never walk away from a project.”

Lyddane said the company’s experience and breadth of products set them apart.

“Our clients come to SRS for the technical expertise provided by our degreed sales engineers and our full complement of products that can satisfy any building market segment,” he said. “We are one of the few companies that represent both air- and wet-side products.”

To keep its clients updated on the latest HVAC trends, the company provides numerous professional development hour (PDH)-accredited presentations as well as publishes information on LinkedIn.

“Codes, refrigerants, and HVAC technologies are constantly changing, and SRS employees are ahead of the curve, providing our clients with an up-to-date HVAC education,” Lyddane said. “SRS works with many different types of companies, including engineering firms, mechanical contractors, developers, architects, owners, and energy groups. We strive to provide all of these clients with exceptional support, but, ultimately, we know our true clients are the users of the buildings we supply equipment to.”

One engineering customer said SRS’s punctuality is among its greatest traits.

“The company’s response time is unparalleled,” said the engineer. “Just knowing that SRS is working on something is enough to reduce my stress on a project. They’re punctual, communicative, and knowledgeable.”

Tobey-Karg Sales Agency covers the western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and western Maryland regions.

Image courtesy of Tobey-Karg Sales Agency

Tobey-Karg Sales Agency

Tobey-Karg Sales Agency is based in Pittsburgh and operates two locations. The company, which opened in 1989, currently employs 12 individuals and covers the western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and western Maryland regions. Tobey-Karg Sales Agency currently promotes numerous brands of equipment, including Aaon, Air Enterprises, Climatemaster, Dristeem, Dunham-Bush, Evapco, LG, Xetex, and more.

“We have an experienced sales staff with multiple degreed sales engineers,” said Dan Gardner, sales engineer, Tobey-Karg Sales Agency. “All of our sales engineers have a minimum of 10 years of industry experience. Our sales staff is integrally involved in the sales process from design through construction to closeout. We believe this is a critical step to ensuring the project goes smoothly so that we can satisfy the needs of our customers. We also have a full 24/7 service agency that is trained in all of the products we represent. Having a service-competent service company is key to ensuring all of the equipment works as intended.”

The company’s success is built upon the close relationships it maintains with all of its customers.

“When we are involved in a project, we make it a point to get to know everyone involved, from the design engineers to their support staff, the contractor and site foreman, and the owner and his or her staff,” Gardner said. “This helps ensure that, at the end of the day, everyone’s needs are satisfied and the project goes smoothly.”

Tobey-Karg aims to keep the industry and its customers informed of the latest HVAC technologies and trends through attendance at local ASHRAE chapter meetings; participation at industry trade shows, such as those hosted by Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO); and more.

“We are constantly looking for the best solutions to better serve our customers,” Gardner said. “We take care of any unforeseen issues that arise and always answer the call when we are needed. In this day and age, where a contractor, engineer, and owner have multiple avenues for HVAC equipment, we demonstrate to our customers that when they call Tobey-Karg, they know they will get a quality product and exceptional customer service.”

Wallace Eannace first opened in 1924 and covers the New York and New Jersey metro areas.

Image courtesy of Wallace Eannace

Wallace Eannace

Wallace Eannace is located in Plainview, New York, and operates two locations. The company, which originated in 1924, covers the New York and New Jersey metro areas, focusing on providing energy-efficient heat pump and hydronic heating, cooling, and domestic water products. The company currently employs 88 individuals, promoting products from Aquatherm, Bell & Gossett, Boiler Mag, Cemline, Danfoss, Gree, Lochinvar, Metraflex, Panasonic, and more.

“Wallace Eannace provides energy-efficient HVAC design, consultative services, and products to property managers, developers, engineers, wholesale distributors, contractors, and more,” said Jeffrey Schultz, national Panasonic support manager, Wallace Eannace. “Today, our core services include LL97 energy audits; product selection, sizing, and sourcing; startup and commissioning; energy monitoring; prefabricated and modular solutions; extended warranties; slipknot financing; and more.”

The company is an engineering-based company with several licensed professional engineers on staff.

“We support our customers' projects, ranging from 72-story, high-rise developments to single-family homes with a suite of energy-efficient solutions to meet any project expectations,” said Schultz. “With more than 300,000 projects sized over the last 98 years, we feel confident saying that we 100% guarantee our system sizing and selection.”

Wallace Eannace is a founding member (1972) of the Fluid Handling Representatives Association, which is made up of HVAC industry professionals from across the U.S. and is engaged with residential and commercial buildings.

“This organization meets monthly to ensure members are appraised of the latest technologies, industry trends, and education,” Schultz said. “Wallace Eannace also participates in other industry organizations, such as ASPE [American Society of Plumbing Engineers ], ASME [American Society of Mechanical Engineers], PHCC [Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association], MCAA [Mechanical Contractors Association of America], AHRI [Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute], BOMA [Building Owners and Managers Association], IFMA [International Facility Management Association], and OESP [Oil & Energy Service Professionals].”