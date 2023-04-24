ATLANTA — The technical program for the 2023 ASHRAE Annual Conference, taking place June 24-28 in Tampa, Fla., is now available online and in the ASHRAE 365 app.

The conference includes more than 100 sessions within seven conference tracks on a full range of built environment topics, including urgency of addressing the climate crisis, measures to reduce human impact on the natural environment, and strategies for making the built environment more resilient and sustainable. In-person and virtual attendees will have access to all sessions in the program (and PDHs) through June 2024.

Conference tracks and highly anticipated technical sessions are as follows:

Session: The Building Decarbonization Strategy Game

Session: Networking Forum for Researchers in the Built Environment

Session: Future Data Center: Road Map to Liquid Cooling Facility Design, Implementation and Operation

Session: Chatbots and Nextgen AI Technologies for HVAC Industry

Session: Best Practices: Testing, Verifying and Commissioning for Indoor Air Quality and Pathogen Mitigation

Session: ASHRAE 223P: A First Look, Emerging Tools and New Use Cases

Session: Engineer to Entrepreneur: Case Studies in Business Ownership

Conference papers and extended abstracts will be added to the conference schedule by May 24. Papers will be scheduled in a mix of traditional paper sessions and poster sessions.

ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI) will offer 10 courses during the conference, all approved for continuing education credits toward maintaining P.E. licensure.

Four new courses are being offered:

V in HVAC – Efficiently Improving IAQ using the Ventilation Rate Procedures (Using Advanced Options for Standard 62.1-2022;

Introduction to Building Decarbonization;

Starting the Path to Net Zero Buildings Using ASHRAE 90.1-2022; and

Fundamentals of Decarbonization Design Systems and Equipment Applications.

ASHRAE certification exams will also be administered during the week and business, committee and technical meetings will be conducted in the weeks leading up to, and during, the conference.

In addition to honors and award recognitions, updates from Society leaders and the installation of new officers, incoming 2023-24 ASHRAE President Ginger Scoggins, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, will present her inaugural address and share the Society theme for the coming year, “Challenge Accepted: Tackling the Climate Crisis.”

In-person and virtual registration options for individuals and companies are available. For complete information and registration for the 2023 ASHRAE Annual Conference, visit ashrae.org/2023annual.