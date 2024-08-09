In a partnership with 45 school districts, the University of Colorado Boulder, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, and Attune has deployed the Attune indoor air quality (IAQ) systems in 369 school buildings across Colorado. The initiative, funded by the CDC, aims to improve IAQ in schools statewide.

Attune's real-time IAQ monitors are now installed in every Denver Public Schools building, following a statewide expansion to enhance air quality in schools with outdated infrastructure. Denver Public Schools' efforts to address the indoor air quality crisis recently received praise from President Biden.

"The expansion of the Attune partnership across Colorado will enable the assessment of classroom air quality, where students and teachers spend most of their time," said Dr. Serene Almomen, Attune CEO and co-founder. "Our IAQ sensors will alert school administrators in real-time if any classrooms have subpar air quality and ventilation performance, enabling quick, evidence-based action."

According to the Colorado Department of Education, 1 in 5 students are chronically absent, resulting in nearly 113,000 students being truant consistently throughout the school year. Poor IAQ in educational settings can negatively impact health, exacerbate chronic absenteeism, and lower academic performance.

Attune's monitoring networks provide real-time data on environmental factors and airborne pollutants through a customizable dashboard. This data can optimize HVAC system performance and the educational environment for any school infrastructure, occupancy, location, and season. The platform detects changes in temperature, humidity, CO2, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and other gases and contaminants. Monitors can be customized for urban or rural educational settings to also track ozone, combustion products, and/or noise levels.

2 – Sensors in classrooms have been deployed in more than 45 school districts in Colorado.

"The installation of Attune in 369 Colorado public school buildings is a major step towards ensuring acceptable air quality in our schools, mitigating the potential transmission of airborne viruses and other respiratory challenges," said Dr. Mark Hernandez, a University of Colorado Boulder civil and environmental engineering professor. "You can't manage what you don't measure, and Attune allows us to 'see' exactly what's in the air in real-time."

With CDC support, Professor Hernandez's research will analyze air quality data from Attune's monitoring networks across over 3,000 classrooms in about 25% of Colorado school districts.

The EPA has selected Attune as an IAQ schools expert, and its real-time monitoring is in many school districts nationwide. Attune is involved in IAQ monitoring initiatives driven by the Biden administration's Building Better School Infrastructure Plan, which includes a $500 million grant program to improve school energy efficiency and HVAC/ventilation systems.

Attune is a sensor-based technology platform with 58 patents for its technology innovations. It provides real-time insights into indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, critical equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable IAQ monitoring solution on the market and is UL 2905 and SOC2 certified and GBAC Star Registered.