ATLANTA — A full technical program featuring more than 120 sessions will be presented at the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Winter Conference, running from Feb. 9-12.

The technical program includes eight tracks compromised of 40 live sessions (most with live Q&A) and 80-plus on-demand sessions, with many addressing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the need for current, reputable guidance to address building systems and readiness becomes a greater priority in today’s climate, more than ever, we are proud to host this important conference virtually,” said 2020-2021 ASHRAE president Charles E. Gulledge III. “The 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Winter Conference will bring thousands of industry experts and professionals from around the world to network, exchange ideas and learn about the latest technology solutions to not only bring comfort to building occupants, but health and safety as well.”

Featured live technical sessions include:

• Lessons from Managing Infrastructure through the COVID Shutdown;

• MERV 13, HEPA, & UVC: What did Buildings do During this Pandemic and How to Make your Buildings More Resilient for the Next Outbreak;

• Avoid the Headlines! Today's Top 10 Security Best Practices for Controls; and

• BAS Best Practices for O&M Success.

In addition to updates from society leaders and awards presentations, here are some additional conference features:

• Early morning and evening sessions to accommodate attendee time zones from across the globe;

• Keynote Speaker, Stephanie Taylor, M.D., presenting “Buildings are Our Best Medicine;”

• Small group, interactive sessions to facilitate discussions, including:

o Forums will be held for attendees to hold discussions to promote a free exchange of ideas.

o Meet Ups provide an outlet for small group of people who wish to meet “face to face” during the conference to engage in casual conversation.

o Roundtables discussions will be hosted by a moderator on certain topics of interest. Attendees can communicate with one another via their microphone and/or webcam.

o An engaging student program will be offered at a discounted student registration rate of $25.

o New to the ASHRAE Virtual Winter Conference, technology demonstrations will be hosted by sponsoring companies and will provide the opportunity for attendees to join a 30-minute interactive session via Zoom to learn more about conference sponsors’ technology. Attendees will be able to interact with and ask questions throughout the session.

o A virtual escape room experience will be hosted by the ASHRAE Virtual Winter Conference Host Committee. Attendees may purchase tickets through their registration for $10.

o Attendees can take virtual tours of the new ASHRAE Global Headquarters building and Chicago’s STACK infrastructure data center.

o Closing Performance from the Psychometrics: Attendees can wind down with a performance from ASHRAE’s musical group, The Psychometrics.

The cost to attend the virtual conference is $249 for ASHRAE members ($479 for non-members, which includes an annual ASHRAE membership). Company registration packages are also available for groups of 3 or more. Registrants will receive:

• Scheduled live video chat sessions with speakers from on-demand conference paper sessions;

• Downloadable copies of all conference papers;

• PDHs, LEED AP credits, and AIA learning units available;

• Access to 120-plus technical sessions for 18 months;

• Updates from ASHRAE society leaders; and

• Virtual networking events and sponsor kiosks.

For more information, visit www.ashrae.org/2021winter.