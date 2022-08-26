ATLANTA — Paper abstracts are now being accepted for the 2023 ASHRAE Annual Conference to be held in Tampa, Florida, June 24-28, 2023.

The conference addresses the future of built environment and the process to make it more sustainable and compatible with the natural environment.

“The 2023 Annual Conference reflects the ever-increasing urgency of addressing climate change, including measures to reduce human impact on the natural environment and to make the built environment more resilient and sustainable,” said Bert Phillips, conference chair. “Now is especially critical for HVAC&R professionals to keep up to date with the rapid changes our industry is experiencing.”

Papers are requested that address the following conference program tracks:

Decarbonization is urgently needed to slow climate change that is affecting the wellbeing of the planet. The “Pathways to Net Zero Energy and Decarbonization” track highlights case studies, research, tools, and strategies to reduce carbon impact and achieve net zero energy communities.

In the face of weather extremes affected by climate change, as well as energy supply disruptions and shortages, methods of designing, constructing, and operating buildings and HVACR systems for resilience and sustainability are paramount to long-term success. The “Future-Proofing the Built Environment” track focuses on innovative technologies and strategies that reimagine our relationship with the built environment now and into the future.

The “Building Automation and Control Systems” track highlights opportunities to make buildings and HVAC systems and equipment smarter with improved security, performance, and better utilization of renewable energy sources.

The "Professional Development" track covers all aspects of business outside of engineering/technical applications, including the importance of ethics and benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion and lends itself to interactive session types such as workshops and forums.

The "HVAC&R Systems and Equipment" track focuses on the development of new systems and equipment, improvements to existing systems and equipment and the proper application and operation of systems and equipment.

The "Fundamentals and Applications" track provides opportunities for papers of varying levels across a large topic base. Concepts, design elements and shared experiences for theoretical and applied concepts of HVACR design are included.

Finally, the "Research Summit" features active research, and the exchange of research findings, critical to the development of the HVACR industry and built environment. The track includes a partnership with ASHRAE's archival journal, Science and Technology for the Built Environment. Abstracts (400 words or less) are due Nov. 30, and notifications will be sent by Dec. 21. If accepted, final conference papers (eight-page maximum) are due March 29, 2023.

In addition, technical papers (complete 30-page maximum papers published in “ASHRAE Transactions”) are also due Sept. 30 and considered for Science and Technology for the Built Environment, ASHRAE’s research journal.

The 2023 ASHRAE Annual Conference will be held at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street and the Tampa Marriott Waterside. To submit an abstract or for more information on the call for abstracts and the 2023 ASHRAE Annual Conference, visit ashrae.org/2023annual.