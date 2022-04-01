ATLANTA — Registration is now open for the 2022 ASHRAE Annual Conference, June 25-29, at the Sheraton Centre Hotel, Toronto.

The five-day conference includes sessions addressing current trends and technologies in the HVAC&R industry as well as tours, social events, and a keynote message from Fredi Lajvardi, nationally recognized STEM educator and subject of IMAX film, “Dream Big.”

“ASHRAE’s Annual Conference offers a unique combination of education, technology, and networking in an effective format where industry professionals can share best practices, insights, and real-world experiences with peers from around the world,” said 2021-2022 ASHRAE President Mick Schwedler, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP. “We’re excited to come together in Toronto – a vibrant city known for innovation – and know the conference will be a worthwhile experience for all in attendance.”

This conference’s technical program is comprised of eight tracks, with more than 70 sessions and 200 speakers. Some topics include decarbonization, environmental health, and energy system integration and building performance. Tracks include:

Fundamentals and Applications;

HVAC&R Systems and Equipment;

9th Annual Research Summit;

Annual Research Summit; IAQ, Energy Use, Comfort and Health of Sustainable Buildings;

Connected Buildings, Connected Communities;

Buildings in the Aftermath of COVID-19;

Professional Development and Education; and

Cold Climate Building System Design, Operation and Resilience.

ASHRAE will also conduct business, committee, and technical meetings in the weeks leading up to, and during the conference. Members will be recognized for Society and industry achievements and 2022-2023 ASHRAE President Farooq Mehboob will present the inaugural Society theme address on “Securing Our Future.”

Registration includes:

Access to technical program from Sunday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 29 (seminars, workshops, paper sessions, debates and panels);

Access to Conference Proceedings; and

Networking opportunities.

The cost to attend the conference is $690 for ASHRAE members ($960 for non-members, which includes an ASHRAE membership for one year). Early bird discounts are available. ASHRAE is currently evaluating virtual-only registration options for the conference. Tickets for tours, select social events, and ASHRAE Learning Institute Courses can be purchased during the registration process.

The ASHRAE Ventilation 2022: 13th International Industrial Ventilation Conference for Contaminant Control will immediately precede the ASHRAE Annual Conference at the same location, June 22-24. Dual registration opportunities will be available at a discounted rate. For more information, visit ashrae.org/ventilation2022.

