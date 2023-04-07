AURORA, Ontario, Canada — Thermogenics Inc., a full asset life cycle solution provider for commercial and industrial boilers, acquired Sioux City, Iowa-based Plains Mechanical Services.

Founded in 1994 by Jeff Reinders, Plains is a full-service boiler company providing sales; service installation; and repair of boilers, pressure vessels, piping systems, and industrial combustion applications.

"Our partnership with Plains enables Thermogenics to extend its North American service and boiler solutions reach to better serve our food and beverage, health care, and manufacturing customers in the north central region,” said Ross Garland, CEO, Thermogenics. “Under John Quade's leadership, we see excellent opportunities for continued growth and enhanced customer service."

"When assessing the fit between Plains and Thermogenics, we were very pleased to see strong alignment around the importance of the role our field personnel and all employees play toward ensuring our customer service and growth objectives are met," said John Quade, president, Plains Mechanical Services. “Our partnership with Thermogenics allows us to take Plains to the next level."

"We are excited about welcoming John and his team to the Thermogenics group of companies and look forward to supporting their growth program and expanding their solution set for our customers' mission critical boilers," said Bill Baird, vice president, North American Service, Thermogenics. “Plains Mechanical Services will continue to operate within the industry and serve customers under the Plains Mechanical Services brand.”

For more information, visit www.thermogenicsboilers.com.