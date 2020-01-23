Tate Engineering Acquires Site Support Services Inc.

BALTIMORE — Since 1986, Site Support Services (SSS), a Liebert-Vertiv group thermal and power solutions service partner and precision cooling and power solutions specialist, has been providing service support, preventive maintenance, and installations for mission critical applications and data centers. SSS also supports telecommunications, MRI & bio-technology/medical facilities, commercial HVAC and electrical systems, power conditioning/UPS, and generator systems. Serving Maryland; Baltimore; northern Virginia; West Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Delaware; and Pennsylvania.

“The combination of Tate Engineering and SSS is a perfect fit for our mission of providing trusted mechanical expertise and service to our customers,” said Alec Baker, president and CEO, Tate Engineering. “This will allow us to offer maintenance, repair, and mechanical system solutions that meet all of our customers equipment room needs. We couldn't be more pleased to offer the combined strengths of both companies to our entire customer base.”

R. Donald Mellinger, CEO and owner of SSS, said, "I believe Tate Engineering is the perfect synergistic fit for us and our customers. Our cultures and relational values are very similar.

SSS customers will now have access to a broad and diverse array of product and service offerings. Most importantly, our long-term commitment to our customer relationships focus on safety and the high value we place on our team members are shared by both companies. This new and exciting journey will open up opportunities for all of us to grow and succeed. I am grateful for our clients, associates and every SSS team member I've had the honor, pleasure, and privilege of serving over the past 33 years and am looking forward to continuing these relationships in my new role as a part of the Tate Engineering family."

For more information, visit www.tate.com.