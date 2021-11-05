WILMINGTON, Mass. — American Refrigeration Company (ARC), an independent commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England, acquired Global Mechanical Services.

ARC currently serves more than 500 clients across the Northeast U.S. in the food and beverage, cold storage arena, pharmaceutical, and process industries. ARC provides services and maintenance for the operations of food processors, cold storage facilities, critical industrial refrigeration infrastructure, and supply chain links.

Merging and integrating the operations and talented staff of Global Mechanical Services with ARC will significantly enhance the company’s HVAC design, installation, and service capabilities currently available to its customers located throughout New England. Global Mechanical Services customers will benefit from the additional resources and complementary services ARC is widely known for.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Global Mechanical Services team to the ARC family,” said Bill Fleming, president, ARC. “Adding Global Mechanical Services' leadership, field service depth, and experience to our existing team will undoubtedly enhance the mission critical supply chain solutions we currently provide to the region.”

Global Mechanical Services provides a full range of commercial mechanical services to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers both small and large. Its cross-disciplinary expertise can be leveraged across systems that usually integrate more than one aspect of mechanical services – HVAC, controls, refrigeration, and more. Global Mechanical Services provides its services across a wide spectrum of clientele — to engineers, contractors, government agencies, corporate facilities management, and small businesses in markets spanning retail, industrial, food services, hospitality, and institutional. The company’s main office, manufacturing, and staging facility is in Newburyport, Massachusetts, north of Boston, and is ideally situated to service clients across New England.

“We’re thrilled to join a company like ARC with an impeccable reputation in the marketplace and support the expansion of their operations and capabilities for our customers,” said Peter O’Brien, president and CEO, Global Mechanical Services. “ARC’s commitment to providing the highest quality services and maintenance is a perfect match with our approach to customer satisfaction. Integrating our two companies was a great opportunity and we look forward to being part of a winning team with the goal of achieving the highest client satisfaction in New England.”

