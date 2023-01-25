WORCESTER, Mass. — Webstone®, a brand of NIBCO, announces new Pro-Pal® Multi-Port Transition Tees. The Multi-Port is a compact alternative to installing gangs of tees. It combines multiple components to save space and time with patented technology that suits a variety of water distribution needs.

These products feature lead-free, forged, dezincification-resistant brass, a choice of press or press x hose drain run, and F1960 or F1807 PEX branches. Sizes include ¾ or 1 inch, with or without reduced branches. Customization options are also available for additional sizes, connection types, and accessories. For more information, visit www.nibco.com/brands/webstone/pro-pal.